Washington state woman pleads not guilty to her wife’s death

SEATTLE (AP) — A 27-year-old Washington state woman has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the strangling death of her wife.

KOMO-TV reports that Aterraka Scotland entered her plea on Tuesday.

Court documents say Scotland told investigators that she and her wife, 26-year-old Tiffany Scotland, had argued on March 29 about one of them having an affair.

The documents say Aterraka Scotland told police that she yelled at her wife, who in return cut her hand.

Police say that Anterraka told them she then blacked out and found herself on top of her wife, strangling her.

A prosecutor said in court documents that Aterraka Scotland had other people try to cover up the crime by stabbing Tiffany Scotland’s body to make it appear that she had been robbed.

Image from the Official Blog of the Redmond Police Department