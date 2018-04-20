Fans slam Disney for erasing ‘bisexual’ character Shang from ‘Mulan’ remake

“Mulan” fans aren’t happy with a notable casting change in Disney’s live-action remake.

Li Shang is Ping’s (Mulan disguised as a male soldier) commander in the army. Shang eventually grows to admire and respect Ping before learning that it is Mulan and falling in love with her.

Many fans have long hailed Shang as a bisexual character for his admiration for Mulan when she is both disguised as a man and later revealed to be a woman. The iconic Disney song “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” also features Shang attempting to train Ping for the army. Disney has stated that the remake will include music but it’s unclear if it will be a musical like the 1998 original.

In a casting call report posted on Twitter, it was revealed that Shang was being replaced by an original character, Chen Honghui. The character is an army recruit described as “Full of himself, with a mean, bullying streak to him.” He views Mulan (as Ping) as his rival and only stops hating her when he discovers she’s a woman. Then, Honghui falls in love with her.

saddened to report it’s basically been confirmed that li shang will not be in the live-action mulan. the mulan casting call has been confirmed to be accurate. donnie yen was cast as “commander tung,” who is in the description for “chen honghui.” rest in peace bisexual icon. pic.twitter.com/7El8TDhJg5 — nerdy (@nerdyasians) April 16, 2018

Fans of the film slammed Disney for erasing Shang from the remake and making the new character only warm up to Mulan once its revealed she is a woman.

lrt cannot even begin to describe how uninterested i am in disney turning mulan into a story about a guy who only respects mulan as a soldier and a rival when he thinks she’s a man and suddenly sees her as fuckable when he finds out she’s a woman — Sas Batcii 🌿 melbnova#42 (@sasbatcii) April 17, 2018

disney when they realized they accidentally made li shang bisexual by having him fall in love with mulan while he thought she was a boy and that there’s nothing they can say now to deny it or change that fact pic.twitter.com/FZWIYqDY8v — gabi (@harleivy) April 12, 2018

i’m disgusted. disney is obviously still mad they accidentally made li shang bisexual, so they’re REMOVING ANY POSSIBILITY that “chen” is seen as bisexual. they make it clear he HATES mulan the whole time she’s presenting male. he bullies her up until he finds out she’s a woman. https://t.co/vsj5B9uDGp — princess mizzy 🌹 (@hellomizzyy) April 16, 2018

so the new character relentlessly bullies mulan bc she’s better than him until he find out she’s a girl, hoah fence but i hate him and our bisexual king li shang would never https://t.co/D0d0Z82CRY — andile (@INDIEWASHERE) April 17, 2018

when u wanna support the upcoming mulan remake bc disney cast a gorgeous, talented actress who’s actually chinese to play mulan but they’re also replacing bisexual icon li shang with a random misogynistic dude who’ll overshadow mulan’s journey & add 0 good elements to the story pic.twitter.com/N88ZKz5am8 — gabi (@harleivy) April 17, 2018

li shang was only harsh on mulan (ping) at the beginning because ping appeared to be trouble and hold the troop back, but as mulan proved herself worthy in wits and combat on the battlefield the Bisexual Legend Li Shang saw ping as his equal (and also fell in love) — it is i, the binchiest bi, (@ejnoodles) April 17, 2018

wait, so it’s official now that the live action mulan won’t have bisexual icon li shang in it? i’m gonna throw some hands if they even think about switching this shit up to leave out the king. pic.twitter.com/Z9veWbJRH7 — trinnie 🇵🇭🇹🇭🇲🇾🇻🇳 (@mixielot) April 14, 2018

Liu Yifei will star as Mulan, Jet Li as emperor of China, Gong Li as a witch and Donnie Yen as Commander Tung.

“Mulan” hits theaters in March 2020.

