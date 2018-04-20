Fans slam Disney for erasing ‘bisexual’ character Shang from ‘Mulan’ remake

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
April 20, 2018
“Mulan” fans aren’t happy with a notable casting change in Disney’s live-action remake.

Li Shang is Ping’s (Mulan disguised as a male soldier) commander in the army. Shang eventually grows to admire and respect Ping before learning that it is Mulan and falling in love with her.

Many fans have long hailed Shang as a bisexual character for his admiration for Mulan when she is both disguised as a man and later revealed to be a woman. The iconic Disney song “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” also features Shang attempting to train Ping for the army. Disney has stated that the remake will include music but it’s unclear if it will be a musical like the 1998 original.

In a casting call report posted on Twitter, it was revealed that Shang was being replaced by an original character, Chen Honghui. The character is an army recruit described as “Full of himself, with a mean, bullying streak to him.” He views Mulan (as Ping) as his rival and only stops hating her when he discovers she’s a woman. Then, Honghui falls in love with her.

Fans of the film slammed Disney for erasing Shang from the remake and making the new character only warm up to Mulan once its revealed she is a woman.

 

Liu Yifei will star as Mulan, Jet Li as emperor of China, Gong Li as a witch and Donnie Yen as Commander Tung.

“Mulan” hits theaters in March 2020.

