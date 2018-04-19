Tampa Bay’s Overheard: Hey, bidder, bidder…

Local community advocates will come together to raise funds for Metro Wellness & Community Centers’ “Auction for a Night Out with a Community Leader” on April 27.

Participants can bid on the auctionee of their choice and the “night out” experience, which may include dinner or tickets to a local show or museum.

Auctionees include Watermark’s publisher/owner/editor Rick Claggett, Hot 101.5’s Holly O’Connor and Miguel Fuller, Hillsborough County’s first out elected official Kevin Beckner, Dr. Jason Fields, realtor Nick Buchanan, OUTCOAST’s Rachel Stevenson, Project No Labels’ Claire Elisan, Metro’s own James Keane and PNC’s Ashley Brundage.

Tickets to the event, held from 6:30-9:00 p.m. at the Creative Loafing Space in Ybor, will include mingling, light appetizers and a donation bar. They’re available for purchase now at MetroTampaBay.org/Event/AuctionEvent.