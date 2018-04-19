Tampa Bay’s Overheard: Creative Leaving

The Cleveland-headquartered Euclid Media Group has purchased Tampa Bay’s Creative Loafing.

“We’ve got new overlords, people,” the outlet announced on Twitter April 9.

With the acquisition came sad (but creative) departures, with local LGBTQ community champion and longtime Editor-in-Chief David Warner revealing that he and four others had been let go.

In his farewell editorial, Warner advised one of the perks of his job was “getting to know so many of the area’s most interesting, creative and newsworthy people and, because our big cities feel like small towns, seeing them around.”

Warner noted that Creative Loafing “may be a different paper, but it’ll still be a good paper,” encouraging fans to keep reading. Best of luck in your next endeavor, David. Thank you for your commitment to the LGBTQ community.

Image from Creative Loafing’s Twitter