Jane Castor officially enters Tampa’s mayoral race

Tampa | Tampa’s former Chief of Police and out local Jane Castor officially announced her candidacy for Tampa mayor on April 19.

Castor, who served as one of 2018’s Tampa Pride grand marshals and has a long history of LGBTQ community involvement, made the formal announcement via her new website “Jane Castor for Mayor.”

“Many of you know me as your Chief of Police, where I led an agency of 1,300 public servants who worked each day to keep our city safe. Others know me as their neighbor and community leader who has stood beside them for the betterment of the city we love so much,” Castor shared. She continued:

“Tampa truly is the city where America shines bright and strong. And our city’s greatest natural resource is our citizens who call it home. Our hard work, hopes and dreams are what make us Tampa Strong, powering the opportunity and innovation boom we see shining every day.

I am running for Mayor because our city needs a proven leader who will maintain our progress while building a new foundation for shared prosperity. A foundation created with participation from all neighborhoods, so that every one of us has a voice in building Tampa’s future.

These are the most exciting times in Tampa’s history – and we are just getting started. Join me and let’s make Tampa even Stronger.”

Castor’s sentiments were echoed via Facebook:

Another newly-created Facebook page, “Jane Castor for Mayor,” showed Castor officialy filing for her mayoral bid in Hillsborough County:



Castor joins a growing list of mayoral candidates for 2019’s race. An official campaign kickoff event is currently planned for May 17 at Ulele in Tampa.

Photo via the “Jane Castor for Mayor” website.