Central Florida Overheard: Southern Dumplin’

Late last summer we told you how Orlando’s very own Josh Eads, a.k.a. Ginger Minj, was making friends with one of America’s most famous “Friends,” Jennifer Aniston. It was announced they were both set to star in “Dumplin’,” a film based on the novel of the same name that follows a confident, plus-sized teen who, to spite her beauty queen mom (played by Aniston) and the other girls in school, enlists in a local pageant.

While producers have not yet set a release date or said what Eads’ role will be in the film, it was announced that the one and only Dolly Parton, would be involved in the production.

“Dumplin’” will not only feature classic Parton songs but the Queen of Country will be writing original songs just for the film, including the movie’s anthem. Here’s hoping Eads gets to belt out a couple of those new Parton hits.