‘Drag Race Thailand’ makes U.S. debut

U.S. fans who can’t get enough of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” can now binge on “Drag Race Thailand.”

Fashion stylist Art-Araya In-dra and Thai drag queen Pangina Heals host the series which features 10 drag queens battling it out to become Thailand’s Next Drag Superstar.

“We were fortunate enough to be on set for some of the taping of ‘Drag Race Thailand’ and we were left breathless,” Fenton Bailey, one of the executive producers of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Be prepared to gag.”

“Drag Race Thailand” is the second international version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to air. The first was “The Switch Drag Race,” which aired in Chile in 2015.

U.S. ‘Drag Race’ fans can watch the fun on the streaming service WOW Presents Plus on May 4. Episodes of the Chilean “Drag Race” are also currently available to stream on the platform.

Watch the trailer below.

Image is screenshot via YouTube