Cara Delevingne responds to backlash for praising Beyoncé’s Coachella performance

Cara Delevigne has responded to the backlash she received for praising Beyoncé’s Coachella performance.

Delevigne, who identifies as bisexual, has been open about boycotting the music and arts festival because its owner Philip Anschutz has donated to a number of right-wing, anti-LGBTQ groups. The 25-year-old model didn’t attend the festival but took to Instagram to fangirl over Bey’s two-hour set which included a Destiny’s Child reunion.

“I am speechless. That performance made me burst into tears and sent shivers down my spine. Especially the Destiny’s child reunion. ICONIC is an understatement. Thank you for inspiring so many and for lifting each other up. #GirlPower @michellewilliams @beyonce @kellyrowland,” Delevingne captioned a photo of Michelle Williams, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland.

Some fans didn’t understand why Delevingne would boycott Coachella but praise one of its performances.

“So its ok to h8 Coachella but praise an artist who goes to the show? So many double standards in media today,” one user wrote.

Another user commented,”Lol you are fake and full of s***! You literally posted #NOCHELLA.”

In an Instagram story, Delevingne explained that she can support an artist performing at Coachella without supporting the festival itself.

“Some people are commenting on the fact that I posted about my anger towards the owner of Coachella and then about Beyoncé. My hashtag was #Nochella,” she writes. “I still refuse to go to a festival that is owned by someone who is anti-LGBT pro-gun. I am allowed to shame that man and the festival and show my appreciation of an artist at the same time. Just because I love Beyoncé doesn’t mean I now love Coachella. I still wouldn’t go. And I will let nothing get in the way of me showing my love or hate for something. Don’t let anyone come between you and your truth.”

Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), the company that operates Coachella, released a statement saying “AEG whole-heartedly embraces the LGBTQ community. Our recent support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and its vital work speaks to our organization’s true values.”

Some fans didn’t understand why Delevingne would boycott Coachella but praise one of its performances.

“So its ok to h8 Coachella but praise an artist who goes to the show? So many double standards in media today,” one user wrote.

Another user commented,”Lol you are fake and full of s***! You literally posted #NOCHELLA.”

In an Instagram story, Delevingne explained that she can support an artist performing at Coachella without supporting the festival itself.

“Some people are commenting on the fact that I posted about my anger towards the owner of Coachella and then about Beyoncé. My hashtag was #Nochella,” she writes. “I still refuse to go to a festival that is owned by someone who is anti-LGBT pro-gun. I am allowed to shame that man and the festival and show my appreciation of an artist at the same time. Just because I love Beyoncé doesn’t mean I now love Coachella. I still wouldn’t go. And I will let nothing get in the way of me showing my love or hate for something. Don’t let anyone come between you and your truth.”

Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), the company that operates Coachella, released a statement saying “AEG whole-heartedly embraces the LGBTQ community. Our recent support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and its vital work speaks to our organization’s true values.”

STATEMENT FROM AEG: “AEG whole-heartedly embraces the LGBTQ community. Our recent support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and its vital work speaks to our organization’s true values.” — AEG (@AEGworldwide) April 17, 2018

Statement from Philip Anschutz, Chairman of AEG: pic.twitter.com/zsNLRnE0Nd — AEG (@AEGworldwide) April 17, 2018

Photo via Instagram