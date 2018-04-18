British model Zander Hodgson comes out as gay

British model and actor Zander Hodgson has come out as gay.

“I wanted to tell everyone that I am gay, and although that doesn’t change anything for me, and hopefully not for you, I just thought it was a really important thing to share with everyone, because it is,” Hodgson revealed on his YouTube channel.

“Although I say sexuality is a small part of someone, if you shut it off, then you don’t allow yourself to be fully known. If you shut off one thing of yourself, then you shut off so many other things. Being able to get close to someone is hard when you don’t allow yourself to fully connect and be known as who you are. And it’s a really important part of me. And it makes me who I am,” he added.

The 27-year-old has had small roles on “Ray Donovan,” U.K. shows “Hollyoaks” and “Coronation Street” and the U.K. version of”Shameless.” He explains that part of the reason he was wary to come out was a lack of opportunities in the acting industry for gay men.

“Going into the acting industry as a gay man is not very welcoming. There aren’t many gay actors out there in my age range that I feel I can relate to. I don’t think there are many opportunities out there for gay men to play straight roles. While I love watching films about gay relationships, where straight actors have taken on the role, I’m also questioning more and more – why is a straight actor in that role when there are so many gay actors out there that could be taking that role?” Hodgson says.

In the end, Hodgson just wants to be truthful about his identity.

“If I do get pushed aside because I’m a gay actor now, and that’s not marketable enough, then so be it. I’d rather live a full life. I’d rather be myself. I’d rather go on my journey and not suppress myself anymore,” Hodgson says.

