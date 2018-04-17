Kesha officiates lesbian wedding in ‘I Need a Woman’ music video

Kesha officiated a same-sex wedding as part of her new music video “I Need a Woman.”

In the video, couple Dani and Lindsay arrive in Las Vegas for their wedding. They explore their room and check out the casinos at the Bellagio. As they enjoy their vacation, Kesha is seen driving to meet them in Vegas.

Dani and Lindsay explain why Kesha is such an important artist for the LGBTQ community citing a Pride performance they attended by her that was filled with anti-LGBTQ protestors.

“She was performing and she had her whole huge rainbow flag as a cape and her rainbow outfit,” Lindsay says. The couple went on that Kesha didn’t let the protestors affect her performance and let it be known that the concert was “all love.”

Kesha makes it to the ceremony and marries the couple who later celebrate with friends and family.

Throughout the clips Kesha’s cover of the Janis Joplin classic “I Need a Man to Love Me” plays. The song is part of MGM International Resorts’ “Universal Love” EP which features re-imaginings of classic love songs into LGBTQ versions for gay weddings.

Image is screenshot via YouTube