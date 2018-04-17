John Mulaney serves up shade as a drag queen waitress on ‘SNL’

John Mulaney turned a lighthearted drag brunch into a dark experience for one diner in a sketch for “Saturday Night Live.”

Mulaney portrayed Tawny Pockets, a drag queen brunch waitress who slings out shady one-liners to delighted customers. While Tawny makes fun of other diners for their fake Chanel bags and poorly applied smokey eye, she takes special pleasure insulting diner Gary.

“When was the last time someone smiled ’cause you walked into a room?” Tawny says. “I can’t imagine anyone deriving joy from seeing such an overprivileged husk of a shallow human being. Okurr?”

Gary finds himself wondering why he’s the only diner being attacked on a cold-hearted level.

Image is screenshot via YouTube