Ada Vox brings Katy Perry to her knees with ‘Feeling Good’ rendition

“American Idol” contestant Ada Vox brought all three judges out of their seats, and Katy Perry to her knees, with a rendition of “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone.

“Wig flew. You are here to win,” Perry commented on the performance. Luke Bryan praised Vox for “bringing the house down” and Ritchie said Vox is “a force to be reckoned with.”

Vox, real name Adam Sanders, later revealed to Ryan Seacrest that he auditioned 13 times for the reality singing competition before advancing this far. Sanders previously competed in season 12 but was cut in the top 50.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

