Model hopes to become first trans model of color for Victoria’s Secret runway

Transgender model Leyna Bloom is campaigning to become the first transgender model of color to walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Bloom took to Twitter to share that she’s ready to make history for the line.

“Trying to be the 1st Trans model of color walk a #VictoriaSecret Fashion show. #transisbeautiful #LeynaBloom,” Bloom captioned two photos of herself in a bikini. The tweet has received more than 30,000 retweets and more than 95,000 likes.

Trying to be the 1st Trans model of color walk a #VictoriaSecret Fashion show. #transisbeautiful #LeynaBloom 💕 pic.twitter.com/xkLW5W9YqO — Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom) April 9, 2018



Since the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show kicked off in 1995 there hasn’t been a transgender model featured in the show.

In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Bloom explained that becoming a Victoria’s Secret model would be monumental for her and the transgender community.

“It’s always been a dream for me, like so many others, not just trans — POC, all women, and some men even,” Bloom says. “This is a platform that glorifies femininity. I always felt in my most natural state I am heavenly. For my trans sisters, regardless of color, this will be a moment for us all.”

Bloom has also been critical of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show for its lack of racial diversity.

“All these women of color in the VS fashion show that’s amazing right. But they still have way more white girls. It’s like every time they added a woman of color they added another white girl. Next year they need to cast trans and curve models all colors not just Caucasians,” Bloom tweeted in November 2017.

All these women of color in the VS fashion show that’s amazing right. But they still have way more white girls. It’s like every time they added a woman of color they added another white girl. Next year they need to cast trans and curve models all colors not just Caucasians. — Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom) November 21, 2017



Bloom has walked the runway for fashion label Chromat and was the first openly transgender woman of color to appear in Vogue India.

Photo via Instagram