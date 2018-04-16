‘Broad City’ to end with fifth and final season

Comedy Central has renewed “Broad City” for a fifth season but it will be the show’s last.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series’ stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson are leaving Broad City behind but won’t be disappearing. The pair has three projects in development for the network.

In a statement, Glazer and Jacobson praised their time working on “Broad City” and looked forward to their future projects with Comedy Central.

“’Broad City’ has been our baby and first love for almost 10 years, since we started as a web series,” the statement reads. “It’s been a phenomenal experience, and we’ve put ourselves into it completely. ‘Broad City’s always had a spontaneous pace and feeling, and ending after season five honors that spirit. We are very excited to bring new voices and points of view to Comedy Central and continue our collaboration together in new ways.”

Glazer and Jacobson will serve as executive producers on “Mall Town USA,” an animated comedy “that follows the after-school misadventures of a 13-year-old girl navigating the complexities of life in the classic microcosm of American culture that is The Mall.”

“Platinum Status” will be “set in the hipster-heavy east side of Los Angeles” and will follow “the story of professional back-up singer Noah (Eliot Glazer), a gay guy who’s always felt left out of the ‘community.’ And after he’s dumped by his boyfriend of 10 years, Noah rebounds in the least likely way: by hooking up with a girl. With help from his friends Kevin and Mimi and guidance from his kinda-sorta-girlfriend Alexa, Noah tries to evolve both in the bedroom and the recording studio.”

Glazer is on board as an executive producer with her brother Eliot who will also write for the project.

Jacobson joins Glazer again as executive producer for “Young Professionals” which will be based on the life of the youngest presidential speechwriter, David Litt.

The final season of “Broad City” is scheduled to premiere in early 2019.

Image is screenshot via YouTube.