Watch: Ryan Murphy’s history-making LGBTQ series ‘Pose’ drops trailer

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s history-making new FX series “Pose” has dropped.

“Pose” follows the lives of New Yorkers in the ’80s varying from the downtown social and literary scene, the luxury Trump era and ball culture.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series will feature the largest transgender series regular cast and the largest LGBTQ cast for a scripted series. Transgender actors MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross will portray transgender characters.

Ballroom legends also consulted on the series.

“The show is about the search for being authentic, about creating opportunities,” Murphy described the show. “We’re past an era of straight men playing these roles. It’s time to think differently and offer more opportunities to people who want to work. Many of this cast have never been in front of the camera before.”

Evan Peters and Kate Mara will also star in the show as a New Jersey couple that becomes seduced by the glamour of the city. James Van Der Beek will star as Peters’ “financial kingpin boss.”

“Pose” premieres on June 3 at 9 p.m. on FX.

Watch the trailer below.

Image is screenshot via YouTube