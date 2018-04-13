Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault case under review by LA prosecutors

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Special Victims Bureau is reviewing a sexual assault allegation against Kevin Spacey.

According to CNN, the LASD reports that the allegations involved an adult male and took place in West Hollywood in 1992. The case has been under review since December 2017.

Spacey has faced an onslaught of sexual assault allegations since actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of trying to seduce him when he was 14 years old in October 2017. Since then, numerous other allegations have been made against the actor including 20 reports of sexual misconduct at the Old Vic theater in London where Spacey served as theater’s former artistic director.

Employees on the set of “House of Cards” have also accused Spacey of sexually inappropriate behavior. Spacey’s allegations led to Netflix firing the actor from the hit series and replacing him with co-star Robin Wright as the show’s lead.

Spacey was also removed from the film “All the Money in the World,” and replaced with actor Christopher Plummer.