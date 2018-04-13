Britney Spears ‘broke’ the GLAAD Media Awards

Britney Spears was honored with the Vanguard Award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday but her appearance caused a stir.

Spears, who attended the ceremony with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, was recognized for promoting LGBTQ acceptance and equality. Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Antonio Banderas and Demi Lovato are among the award’s past recipients.

Ricky Martin presented the award to Spears before she took the stage.

“She could be one of those stars with a huge LGBTQ following who does nothing and says nothing,” Martin said of Spears. “Instead, she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe that intolerance is unacceptable.”

Spears thanked her family, friends and fans for their support and noted that her role as a mother taught her “what it means to be loved unconditionally.”

“I feel like our society has always put such an emphasis on what’s ‘normal’ and to be different is unusual or seen as strange. But to be accepted unconditionally and to be able to express yourself as an individual through art is such a blessing,” Spears says.

“Being a mother has shown what it means to love unconditional. And you all in this room throughout my career have shown me what it means to be loved unconditionally. It’s such an honor to be here. Thank you so much GLAAD and thank you to the LGBTQ community and all my friends and fans. I love you very much. Thank you,” she added.

People reports that after Spears accepted the award the show briefly fell apart. People were out of their seats, the crew was trying to get a look at Spears backstage and even the teleprompter broke.

“Britney broke the damn show. Everybody lost their minds,” host Wanda Sykes joked. “She broke the damn show.”

Spears revealed on Instagram that she met Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon who also attended the star-studded event. Kenworthy, Rippon and Spears fangirled over each other on Twitter during the Winter Olympics.

Oh. My. God. Was really not prepared to wake up to this. Not sure how I’m gonna ski today because I’m LITERALLY dead now but I’m gonna go that extra mile for you, Britney! Ilysm!!! 😭❤️ https://t.co/yhoEJq1qRL — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 17, 2018

I could feel you on the ice with me @britneyspears. I now have an OVERWHELMING desire to post Instagram fashion shows, google stock imagines of corn, and paint on the balcony of my dorm in the Olympic village. Thank you for not being in denial, LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/CfeyGNecM3 — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 18, 2018

✨@glaad awards tonight ✨ #GLAADawards A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 12, 2018 at 8:40pm PDT

Other notable moments included Ryan Murphy presenting Jim Parsons with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award and Lena Waithe being honored for writing the “Master of None” episode “Thanksgiving.” The episode, which also earned Waithe an Emmy, focused on Waithe’s character Denise coming out to her family.

The GLAAD Media Awards air on April 18 at 8 p.m. on LOGO.

Image is screenshot via YouTube