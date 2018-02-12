Laverne Cox shares her own #MeToo story

Laverne Cox shared her own #MeToo story and explained the importance of male representation and intersectionality in the movement during an interview for “The Katie Couric Podcast.”

“I got to confront a man that I’d had a sexual encounter with that the encounter was consensual but then something happened that wasn’t consensual. And I was able to recently confront him about that,” Cox says. “And what was interesting to me in the confrontation is that he had no idea that his behavior was predatory, that he didn’t have consent.”

“And I think so often the idea of consent is something that men aren’t really clear about. And I’m very clear that what happened was not consensual and was not okay and I was able to assure that to him. But that’s a different kind of conversation, what does consent look like?” she continued.

Cox also says she thinks men, such as Terry Crews and Anthony Rapp, coming forward with their stories is important but the public shouldn’t “foreground men’s voices in a movement that needs to be about women coming to voice and women having a space.”

She went on that men should be having conversations with each other to “topple the patriarchy.” Cox also thinks intersectionality is important.

“I think we can always be more intersectional,” Cox says. “We can always include more people. I don’t just experience the world as a trans woman. I experience the world as a black person. I have multiple identities.” She added, “I’m trying to really think about all of the folks out there who don’t have the platform I have, and what do they need? And what would they want me to say when I’m in these positions?”

Image is screenshot courtesy of YouTube