Gus Kenworthy smooches Adam Rippon at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
February 12, 2018
Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon brought the LGBT pride to the opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Kenworthy, 26, posted a few photos with Rippon from the official kick-off of the 2018 Winter Olympics. In one photo, Kenworthy kisses Rippon on the cheek.

“We’re here. We’re queer. Get used to it,” Kenworthy captioned the photos on Twitter.

Rippon also posted a photo on Twitter with Kenworthy and a rainbow flag emoji.

“Tonight I walked in the #OpeningCeremony and got to watch my old friend @Yunaaaa light the Olympic flame. Representing the USA is one of the greatest honors of my life and being able to do it as my authentic self makes it all so much sweeter,” Rippon wrote.

The opening ceremony aired this past Friday at 8 pm. on NBC.

