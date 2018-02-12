Fox News exec blasts U.S. Olympic team for being ‘darker, gayer’

Fox News executive editor John Moody wrote a scathing commentary on the U.S. Olympic team slamming the team’s diverse athletes.

“Unless it’s changed overnight, the motto of the Olympics, since 1894, has been ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger.’ It appears the U.S. Olympic Committee would like to change that to ‘Darker, Gayer, Different,'” Moody wrote in an op-ed on Wednesday.

“No sport that we are aware of awards points ― or medals ― for skin color or sexual orientation,” he continued. “So, while uncomfortable, the question probably needs to be asked: were our Olympians selected because they’re the best at what they do, or because they’re the best publicity for our current obsession with having one each from Column A, B and C?”

Numerous LGBT organizations responded to the comments including GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign and the National Center for Lesbian Rights.

“The executive vice president of Fox News targeted some of our nation’s top athletes with vicious anti-LGBTQ and biased rhetoric at what should be the proudest moment of their lives,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, told the Hollywood Reporter. “These athletes are at the Olympics because they already won by qualifying to represent the United States on the world’s stage; and they did so despite facing discrimination from places like Fox News throughout their careers. Moody should not only apologize to the athletes and fans for this disgraceful post, but Fox News should open their site for diverse athletes to share their own personal stories and perspectives.”

Fox News released a statement saying that the column has been removed.

“John Moody’s column does not reflect the views or values of Fox News and has been removed,” the statement reads.

