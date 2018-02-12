Eric Radford becomes first out athlete to win gold at Winter Olympics

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
February 12, 2018
Canadian Eric Radford has made history as the first openly gay athlete to win gold at the Winter Olympics.

Radford, 33, and his partner Meagan Duhamel won the medal for team figure skating for their free skate to “Hometown Glory” by Adele. The first ever openly gay athlete to win gold was Australian diver Matthew Mitcham who received the honor at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

“This is amazing! I literally feel like I might explode with pride. #Olympics #outandproud,” Radford tweeted about his historic win.

Radford also celebrated with Adam Rippon who contributed to Team USA’s bronze medal win for team figure skating.

“So proud to be wearing these medals and showing the world what we can do! #Represent,” Radford captioned a photo of them both along with a rainbow flag.

Photo courtesy of Instagram

