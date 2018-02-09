Twitter conspiracy theory thinks Adele and Sam Smith are the same person

Adele and Sam Smith are both Brits known for their powerful, blue-eyed soul ballads and wracking up Grammy awards but a conspiracy theory believes they might be the same person.

Twitter user @Jesse21Valona posted a video of Adele’s “Hello” playing on a turntable and slowed the song down to show that he thinks Adele’s voice sounds similar to Smith’s.

Did you know that when you slow down Adele it’s actually Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/SysXOoQgZY — jesse (@jesse21valona) February 5, 2018

He posted another video of “Million Years Ago” by Adele slowed down to show the similarity to Smith.

Some people marveled at the coincidence while others couldn’t help but joke that the two singers have never been seen together.

All imma say is I’ve never seen both of them at the same place at once https://t.co/mj3gwgsB3J — nelly (@nellychillin) February 6, 2018

It all adds up. I just googled to find a picture of them together. There is non! pic.twitter.com/GcWXb1fme1 — Mubzy (@Mubzy) February 6, 2018

As soon as my brain recognises his voice…… pic.twitter.com/kbpVSEiOnW — eretria (@Shyyywah) February 6, 2018

Adele and Sam Smith are never out at the same time.. they’re not slick pic.twitter.com/pfnTjX4dlU — ✨ (@YeIIowbang) January 29, 2018

There ain’t no pics together so you have a valid argument pic.twitter.com/INpJbqXeaE — Joshua Grimes (@_joshgrimes_) February 6, 2018

Image courtesy of Instagram