Twitter conspiracy theory thinks Adele and Sam Smith are the same person

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
February 9, 2018
Comments: 0

Share this story:

Tags:, , ,

Adele and Sam Smith are both Brits known for their powerful, blue-eyed soul ballads and wracking up Grammy awards but a conspiracy theory believes they might be the same person.

Twitter user @Jesse21Valona posted a video of Adele’s “Hello” playing on a turntable and slowed the song down to show that he thinks Adele’s voice sounds similar to Smith’s.

He posted another video of “Million Years Ago” by Adele slowed down to show the similarity to Smith.

Some people marveled at the coincidence while others couldn’t help but joke that the two singers have never been seen together.

Image courtesy of Instagram

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

GLAAD Media Awards 2018 releases nominees
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn make their relationship Instagram official
The LGBTQ community finds its voice and its musical escape on the air in Tampa Bay and Orlando