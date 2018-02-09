Richard Pryor’s wife confirms he once slept with Marlon Brando

Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando had sexual relations in the 1970s, the late comedian’s wife has confirmed.

The news was first revealed by Quincy Jones in an eye-opening interview with Vulture.

“[Marlon] Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off,” Jones told Vulture. “He was the most charming motherfu*ker you ever met. He’d fuck anything. Anything! He’d fu*k a mailbox.”

Jones named James Baldwin, Marvin Gaye and Pryor as Brando’s past lovers.

Now Pryor’s widow Jennifer Lee Pryor is backing up the claim that Brando slept with her husband.

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning,” she told TMZ.

According to TMZ, she says the comedian had “no shame” about his bisexuality and spoke about his attraction to men and women to his friends. He also wrote “extensively” about his sexual encounters with other men in his diaries which she plans to publish later this year.

Brando admitted to having sexual relationships with men in his 1976 autobiography. The book “James Dean: Tomorrow Never Comes” also claims the actors were involved in a BDSM relationship

Jones’ Vulture interview has been causing a stir for his comments which also included an alleged past romantic relationship with Ivanka Trump, claiming Michael Jackson stole songs and describing the Beatles as “the worst musicians in the world.”

