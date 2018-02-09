‘Charmed’ reboot will include a lesbian sister

A “Charmed” reboot is in the works and the new series will include a lesbian sister.

TVLine released character descriptions for the revamped trio of witches and one sister’s was noticeably different from the original.

Mel Pruitt, the middle sister, is described as a lesbian who is dating female Detective Soo Jin. Mel’s power is time-freezing but a tragic accident has left her “angry, defiantly unkempt, even violent” causing problems between her and everyone else, including her girlfriend. According to TVLine, producers are still looking to cast Mel’s girlfriend.

Madison is Mel’s younger sister who is working on pledging a sorority. She is “horrified” to discover that she is a witch whose power is to hear people’s thoughts.

Macy, whose power is telekinesis, believes that she is Mel and Madison’s oldest sister. She and her boyfriend move to Hilltowne, Michigan, and Macy begins working at the university lab.

Holly Marie Combs, known for her portrayal of Piper in the original series, was not impressed with details of the remake. In a series of tweets, the actress slammed the show’s revival.

I have no words……. I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture… sure…… yeah ……… We Wish Them Well ………….. https://t.co/s9mdsZUhLo — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

You had one job @TheCW ‍♀️ — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

3 sister witches hmmm all names start with M’s hmmmmm nooooooo …… …. WAIT A MINUTE ….. @JennyMcCarthy SUE THEM pic.twitter.com/TM7ItjRDpD — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

It’s official. They really have never watched it. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) February 7, 2018

Combs has been against the reboot since its announcement. In January, she tweeted that a remake couldn’t live up to the original.

Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

