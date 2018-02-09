‘Charmed’ reboot will include a lesbian sister

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
February 9, 2018
Comments: 0

A “Charmed” reboot is in the works and the new series will include a lesbian sister.

TVLine released character descriptions for the revamped trio of witches and one sister’s was noticeably different from the original.

Mel Pruitt, the middle sister, is described as a lesbian who is dating female Detective Soo Jin. Mel’s power is time-freezing but a tragic accident has left her “angry, defiantly unkempt, even violent” causing problems between her and everyone else, including her girlfriend. According to TVLine, producers are still looking to cast Mel’s girlfriend.

Madison is Mel’s younger sister who is working on pledging a sorority. She is “horrified” to discover that she is a witch whose power is to hear people’s thoughts.

Macy, whose power is telekinesis, believes that she is Mel and Madison’s oldest sister. She and her boyfriend move to Hilltowne, Michigan, and Macy begins working at the university lab.

Holly Marie Combs, known for her portrayal of Piper in the original series, was not impressed with details of the remake. In a series of tweets, the actress slammed the show’s revival.

Combs has been against the reboot since its announcement. In January, she tweeted that a remake couldn’t live up to the original.

Image courtesy of Instagram

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Watch: reporter accidentally has fangirl meltdown in front of Ricky Martin
German Playboy to feature 1st transgender model on cover
FX orders Ryan Murphy LGBTQ dance musical series ‘Pose’