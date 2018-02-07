Tampa Bay’s Overheard: Read all about it

The Gulfport Public Library’s LGBTQ Resource Center will hold its inaugural Readout: Books for Lesbians event Feb. 16-18.

The event will begin with a Friday night reception, feature readings, book sales, signings and a keynote speech from author Elizabeth Sims on Saturday. It will conclude on Sunday with workshops and a panel discussion for registered participants.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet and mingle with authors from across the country, representing a variety of genres.

The majority of the weekend’s events are free, though some workshops have a fee or registration requirements due to limited space. For more information about the scheduled events or fees, visit mygulfport.us/lgbtq-resources.