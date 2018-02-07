St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ community loves arguing about its local logos, particularly online.

Many in the community will recall the great St. Pete Pride “logo-gate” of 2014 and 2015, in which the organization unveiled its new (and current) logo to both fanfare and criticism. And on Jan. 25, those looking to re-litigate the “scandal” got their chance when GayStPete.com publicly unveiled its new logo.

Some saw the updated logo for the website, which exists to encourage area tourism and offer information about local businesses and non-profits, as a rainbow-colored palm frond. Others labeled it a “lovely feather” and others still a “feather duster.”

The conversation soon turned to St. Pete Pride’s logo, deemed unsuccessful by some commentators and as meaningful to others.

Like them, love them or loathe them, there’s one thing St. Petersburg’s local logos share in common: heated and/or friendly debate.