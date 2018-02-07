onePulse Foundation announces date for next town hall forum, continues series of community talks

ORLANDO | The onePULSE Foundation announced that the date for their next town hall forum will be on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Orlando Repertory Theater.

The town hall forum’s topic will focus on the impact of gun violence in the community and in the country.

The panelists scheduled for the town hall include George C. Benjamin, executive director of American Public Health Association; Patricia Thompson, retired special agent inspector; Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America; and Thomas Gabor, criminologist, sociologist and author of Confronting Gun Violence in America.

onePulse Foundation executive director and CEO Barbara Poma, along with members from the foundation’s Task Force and Board of Trustees have also launched a series of community talks to discuss plans for the interim memorial design and to reveal results from the foundation’s online survey.

The foundation has already held two of the hour-long community talks with three more to follow over the next six weeks.

“We want and need public input as we move forward with this process,” said Poma in a press release. “This memorial is for and about the community.”

Poma will lead the conversations herself. The talks will consist of a Q&A segment so attendees will be able to ask questions regarding the design and construction process as well as share thoughts, ideas and concerns about the project.

The next community talks will be Feb. 24 at the Osceola County Historical Society in Kissimmee, March 3 at the Orange County Library on Central Ave. and March 24 at the Beardall Senior Center on Delaney Ave.

Both the town hall forum and community talks are free and open to the public. For more information visit OnePulseFoundation.org.

Image from the onePulse Foundation website.