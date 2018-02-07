Central Florida’s Overheard: The “Gay, Gay, Gay” trivia rounds are coming to an end

The answer is: The End of an Era.

Question: What is Doug Ba’aser leaving Hamburger Mary’s TRIVIA Night?

You read that right. After nine and half years of pop culture, current events and some crazy shenanigans, the one and only Doug Ba’aser is bringing his Hamburger Mary’s Trivia Night to an end at the end of this month.

“We really did have a great run,” he says. “We won multiple Wave Awards [which Doug is up for again this year], as well as Orlando Weekly and Orlando Magazine reader’s polls. Mary’s has been the perfect venue for what I wanted to do with my Trivia. I wanted it to be a bit dirty and gay skewed.”

While there is still the possibility of a few special events here and there, you only have three more weeks of Doug’s regular Trivia gig. Make sure to head out to Hamburger Mary’s on Feb. 14, 21 or 28… or come on all three nights! Call Hamburger Mary’s at 321-319-0600 and make reservations because these dates will fill up fast.

“Big shout out to my regulars,” Doug says. “Some came every week for the whole 9 1/2 years!”