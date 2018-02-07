Central Florida’s Overheard: Riding off into the sunset

Sometimes after a sheriff has wrestled all the varmints in town and saved the day, they have no other option but to hop on their horse and head west to find more towns who need a hero. So is the tale of Orange County’s first openly transgender sheriff deputy Rebecca Riley Storozuk.

She broke the news on Facebook saying she has accepted a job with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

“I have taken a job with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office!” Storozuk began.

“I know i once said i would be OCSO for life and at that time i meant it. But some people and some opportunities have a way of popping up in your life when you least expect it. I will always be grateful for my time with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Without OCSO and FOP93 there is no Rebecca and that’s a fact!

“I will also truly miss the city of Orlando and our community, a community who came came together in an amazing way! I look forward to a new beginning in the St Pete/Gulfport area and new challenges with PCSO. I am also really excited to go through FTO again (lol said no one ever). So the show goes on, same episodes just a different channel!!! I just hope we can continue making progress for our community across the entire state!”

Storozuk had quite the 2017 being named a grand marshal for the Come Out With Pride parade and one of Watermark’s Most Remarkable People of the Year.

We here at Watermark wish her the best in her new adventure out west and know that Pinellas County is getting one hell of a deputy.