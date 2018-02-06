Philly Eagles fans mistake gay bar for Eagles fan bar

On Super Bowl Sunday, a group of Philadelphia Eagles fans wandered into the Eagle Bolt Bar, a bar in downtown Minneapolis, thinking it was the perfect place to catch the game. However, instead of a Philadelphia Eagles fan bar the group found themselves in a gay bar.

Regular patrons found it amusing that the fans didn’t seem to realize where they were.

Per sources (@javimorillo) Phildelphia @Eagles fans are mistaking our downtown haunt @eagleBoltbar as a fan bar and I am DYING. It’s more of a Bears kinda place ya’ll. #TheMoreYouKnow — janashortal (@janashortal) February 5, 2018

It looks my feed about him didn’t make our final story. He was from Hamburg & had an internship in Omaha. “I saw a bunch of Eagle [fans] walking in here, and I had a look at the sign. Saw ‘Eagles.’ And I was like, ‘Yea, that has to be a place where I can find some Eagles fans.” — Eric Roper (@StribRoper) February 5, 2018

One bar patron decided to live tweet the experience of watching straight Eagles fans watch the Super Bowl in a gay bar.

A good number of #Eagles fans seem to have mistaken the @eagleBoltbar for a fan watering hole. Who will tell them? Not this guy. — Javier Morillo (@javimorillo) February 5, 2018

Jesus Christ this must be what regular bars are like during a sportsball thing. These @eagleBoltbar @Eagles fans are very excited. — Javier Morillo (@javimorillo) February 5, 2018

Oh shit what just happened. These people are very upset. — Javier Morillo (@javimorillo) February 5, 2018

I’m torn about who to root for. I kind of want to see how mad they can get but i also want to live. — Javier Morillo (@javimorillo) February 5, 2018

Shit they’re really happy again. Slightly scarier. — Javier Morillo (@javimorillo) February 5, 2018

Now pretty certain we will die regardless of outcome. The way these guys are carrying on, you’d think Cher just walked in the room. — Javier Morillo (@javimorillo) February 5, 2018

My phone is dying. These #Eagles fans are going to need some ambulances. Someone help them. I’m saving myself. — Javier Morillo (@javimorillo) February 5, 2018

Oh fuck — Javier Morillo (@javimorillo) February 5, 2018

Bar owner Ed Hopkins told GOMN he didn’t understand why people were so shocked

“It assumes there is something wrong with realizing you are in a gay bar,” Hopkins says.”The people in tonight enjoyed being in our place.”

He added, “The Eagles fans were very rowdy and fun. We enjoyed having them in our establishment.”

Image from the Eagle Bolt Bar Facebook page