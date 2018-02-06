Philly Eagles fans mistake gay bar for Eagles fan bar

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
February 6, 2018
On Super Bowl Sunday, a group of Philadelphia Eagles fans wandered into the Eagle Bolt Bar, a bar in downtown Minneapolis, thinking it was the perfect place to catch the game. However, instead of a Philadelphia Eagles fan bar the group found themselves in a gay bar.

Regular patrons found it amusing that the fans didn’t seem to realize where they were.

One bar patron decided to live tweet the experience of watching straight Eagles fans watch the Super Bowl in a gay bar.

Bar owner Ed Hopkins told GOMN he didn’t understand why people were so shocked

“It assumes there is something wrong with realizing you are in a gay bar,” Hopkins says.”The people in tonight enjoyed being in our place.”

He added, “The Eagles fans were very rowdy and fun. We enjoyed having them in our establishment.”

Image from the Eagle Bolt Bar Facebook page

