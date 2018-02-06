NY Gov. Cuomo announces anti-discrimination initiatives

February 6, 2018
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order that bans all New York state agencies and authorities from conducting business with companies that tolerate or promote discrimination.

The Democrat also said he’s supporting legislation that will ban the use of a “gay panic” defense in which a person charged with attacking someone attempts to blame the victim’s sexual orientation for a violent reaction.

In his statement released Sunday Cuomo said his moves are in response to Trump administrations actions that he says have rolled back civil rights protections, including those for members of the LGBTQ community.

Cuomo announced the anti-discrimination initiatives Saturday night at the annual Human Rights Gala in Manhattan.

Illinois and California are the only other states that ban the gay panic defense.

Image from Andrew Cuomo’s Twitter

