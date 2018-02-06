Lady Gaga cancels the rest of Joanne World Tour due to ‘severe pain’

Lady Gaga is ending her Joanne World Tour early due to “severe pain.”
The “Million Reasons” singer had 10 final dates left on the European part of her tour. She posted a statement on social media explaining that she was putting her health first.
“Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road,” the statement read. “She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently.”
Lady Gaga also posted a more personal statement saying, “I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever.”
In her Netflix documentary “Five Foot Two,” Lady Gaga shared that she has been undergoing a private battle with chronic pain from fibromyalgia.