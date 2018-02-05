Watermark Giveaway: Haters Roast “The Shady Tour 2018”

Watermark is giving away two tickets to the Haters Roast “The Shady Tour 2018” hosted by Ginger Minj and starring Trixie Mattel, Latrice Royale, Trinity Taylor, Thorgy Thor, Derrick Barry & Eureka O’Hara! The show is on February 17 at 8pm at the Straz Center in Tampa, FL.

To enter, comment on this post and tell us the name of your favorite drag performer from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

We will choose two winners at random at noon on Feb. 14.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!