PHOTOS: Tampa Bay celebrates with the Diamonds in Diversity Awards

The Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Diamonds in Diversity” ceremony on Feb. 3 at the Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel, and Watermark was on hand to help celebrate.

The event was hosted by Daytime on NBC’s Cyndi Edwards and Jerry Penocoli and featured entertainment from Josh Walther and The Phase 5 Band. It began with dinner, ended with dancing, and according to the chamber’s Facebook page, $7,850 was raised for the Diamond Scholarship Foundation during the evening’s silent and live auctions.

You can check out some of our photos below:

Photos by Jamarqus Mosley