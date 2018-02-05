‘Disobedience’ trailer puts Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz in forbidden love affair

The first official trailer for “Disobedience” showcases a passionate but forbidden love affair between two women.

The film follows Orthodox Jewish woman, Ronit (Rachel Weisz) as she returns home to her deeply religious community after her father’s death. Upon her return she finds herself attracted to her cousin’s wife Esti (Rachel McAdams). Ronit and Esti begin a secret affair while Esti’s husband Dovid (Alessandro Nivola) becomes suspicious of Ronit’s intentions.

“Why did you get married?” Ronit asks Esti.

“I think he felt that marriage would cure me,” Esti replies.

Sebastián Lelio, known for directing Oscar-nominated film “A Fantastic Woman,” directs the film based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman.

“Disobedience” hits theaters on April 27.

Watch the trailer below.

Image is screenshot via YouTube