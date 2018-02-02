Kylie Minogue throws some sparkle on line dancing in new music video

Kylie Minogue has dropped the music video for her new single “Dancing.”

The song is the debut single from her new album “Golden,” which comes out on April 6.

In the video, Minogue, 49, wears cowboy boots and sparkly Western-inspired outfits. She strums her guitar, also adorned with glitter, and partakes in some line dancing for the pop-country track.

Minogue told Chris Evans at BBC Radio 2 that she was “fragile” working on the album, a possible reference to her recent breakup with Joshua Sasse, and says she took inspiration from Nashville.

“It was a really good time to be honest and work through everything, and give a snapshot of where I am in my life…. A lot of it was done in Nashville, and that taught me about putting more story into the song…. And then you can take that song and produce that any way you want,” Minogue says.

Watch below.

