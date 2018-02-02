Fans outraged Dumbledore won’t be ‘explicitly’ gay in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’

Fans are livid after director David Yates revealed Albus Dumbledore won’t be portrayed as gay in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

In 2007, JK Rowling shared that Dumbledore is gay and had feelings for his friend Grindelwald when he was younger.

“I always thought of Dumbledore as gay. Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was,” Rowling said.

Now Yates says the film, which will feature a young Dumbledore portrayed by Jude Law, won’t explore Dumbledore’s gay identity.

“Not explicitly,” Yates says. “But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

Fans weren’t pleased with the news.

If it isn’t obvious by now: Rowling said Dumbledore was gay those years ago purely to try and avoid backlash for not having enough diversity. She never said anything about it in the actual series, and now won’t again in fantastic beasts. — xavier (@homosexualsnape) January 31, 2018

Lol. There are actually fans using the “being openly gay wouldn’t make sense for the time period” argument re: Dumbledore. You can accept three headed dogs, invisibility cloaks, and Aberforth’s “affinity” for goats, but not an openly gay dude in the 20th century? — Sarah Sterling (@SarahSterling_) January 31, 2018

“Not explicitly,” Yates replied when asked if the film makes it clear that Dumbledore is gay. “But I think all the fans are aware of that.” IT’S 2018 LMAO GET IT TOGETHER — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) January 31, 2018

Rowling responded to the backlash tweeting a gif of rapper Lil Uzi Vert hitting the mute button.

“Being sent abuse about an interview that didn’t involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that’s only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what’s even *more* fun?” Rowling tweeted.

Being sent abuse about an interview that didn’t involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that’s only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what’s even *more* fun? pic.twitter.com/Rj6Zr8aKUk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2018

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” hits theaters Nov. 18.

Image screenshot via YouTube