Fans outraged Dumbledore won’t be ‘explicitly’ gay in ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
February 2, 2018
Fans are livid after director David Yates revealed Albus Dumbledore won’t be portrayed as gay in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

In 2007, JK Rowling shared that Dumbledore is gay and had feelings for his friend Grindelwald when he was younger.

“I always thought of Dumbledore as gay. Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald, and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was,” Rowling said.

Now Yates says the film, which will feature a young Dumbledore portrayed by Jude Law, won’t explore Dumbledore’s gay identity.

“Not explicitly,” Yates says. “But I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

Fans weren’t pleased with the news.

Rowling responded to the backlash tweeting a gif of rapper Lil Uzi Vert hitting the mute button.

“Being sent abuse about an interview that didn’t involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that’s only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what’s even *more* fun?” Rowling tweeted.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” hits theaters Nov. 18.

