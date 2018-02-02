Candis Cayne tapped for ‘groundbreaking’ transgender storyline on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Transgender actress Candis Cayne has been cast for a multi-episode arc on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cayne, who has appeared in “Transparent” and “Dirty Sexy Money,” will play a transgender patient at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital who will undergo “groundbreaking” vaginoplasty surgery.

“(The surgery) revolutionizes the making of a vagina and we thought that was a really cool story and Candis is playing a character inspired by something we read,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter.

The story will continue the show’s spotlight on transgender issues. This season intern Dr. Casey Parker, played by openly transgender actor Alex Blue Davis, declared he was a “proud trans man.”

“What’s cool about the show, the episode and Krista’s vision for this character is he’s about way more than being trans,” Davis said about the monumental moment. “I cried at the table read, it was very moving for me. I’ve been waiting for a moment like this on TV my whole life. I am so honored I got to say that line on TV because it’s a long time coming.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

