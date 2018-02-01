Gianni Versace’s partner calls ‘American Crime Story’ a ‘misrepresentation’

ABOVE: Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico in ‘American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.’ Screenshot via YouTube.

Gianni Versace’s longtime partner Antonio D’Amico thinks “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” is a “misrepresentation” and a “fantasy” of the real events.

“Significant parts of the [series] on Gianni Versace’s murder do not reflect the reality of the events that took place,” D’Amico, 59, told People. “I feel — together with those who know me well — that my character … is a misrepresentation of myself and what our relationship was like.”

D’Amico specifically points out a scene from the first episode of the season.

Andrew Cunanan (portrayed by Darren Criss) joins Versace on stage and the two drink champagne together.

The scene “is pure fantasy as I was with Gianni — together with a number of other people, like the ladies from the San Francisco Opera council — for the entire time he was at the theatre and then we went back to our hotel together,” D’Amico shares.

“I remember it clearly because it was quite an event,” he went on. “That supposed meeting never took place. At least not on that day and in that setting. Just an aside, Gianni did not drink alcohol — everyone knew that — so even the champagne scene with Cunanan is fictitious.”

The show also depicts D’Amico and Versace as wanting to get married and have children. D’Amico says that wasn’t the reality.

“Neither Gianni nor I were looking to get married or to have children,” D’Amico says. “All we wanted was to live our relationship in the open — as we did. We were more than happy to have the nieces and nephews that we had and were not seeking children of our own.”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.