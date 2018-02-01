Charlize Theron portrays exhausted bisexual mom in Sundance favorite ‘Tully’

“Tully,” screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman’s third film project, premiered at Sundance last week spotlighting Charlize Theron’s portrayal of an exhausted bisexual mother.

Theron stars as Marlo, an overworked mother with two young children and a newborn. Her husband Drew (Ron Livingston), is a nice guy but he is oblivious to Marlo’s overwhelmed life.

Marlo’s brother gifts her a nurse, Tully (Mackenzie Davis), to help with the children and Marlo finds herself falling for the free-spirited 26-year-old.

“Tully” hits theaters on April 20.

Image is screenshot via YouTube