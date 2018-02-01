Charlize Theron portrays exhausted bisexual mom in Sundance favorite ‘Tully’

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
February 1, 2018
Comments: 0

“Tully,” screenwriter Diablo Cody and director Jason Reitman’s third film project, premiered at Sundance last week spotlighting Charlize Theron’s portrayal of an exhausted bisexual mother.

Theron stars as Marlo, an overworked mother with two young children and a newborn. Her husband Drew (Ron Livingston), is a nice guy but he is oblivious to Marlo’s overwhelmed life.

Marlo’s brother gifts her a nurse, Tully (Mackenzie Davis), to help with the children and Marlo finds herself falling for the free-spirited 26-year-old.

“Tully” hits theaters on April 20.

Watch the trailer below.

Image is screenshot via YouTube

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Oscar noms 2018: ‘The Shape of Water’ leads with 13 nominations
No LGBTQ role or film winners at 75th Golden Globes, despite multiple nominations
“Milk” screenwriter directs you to a Coke