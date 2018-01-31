Out radio host suspended for calling Tom Brady’s daughter ‘a pissant’

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
January 31, 2018
WEEI has suspended Alex Reimer, an occasional host of the sports radio show “Kirk & Callahan” after Reimer called New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s five-year-old daughter Vivian “an annoying little pissant.”

Reimer, who came out as gay in 2016, made the comment on a different WEEI radio show about the documentary “Tom vs. Time” which featured Brady, his wife Gisele Bündchen and their daughter.

Brady, who has been a regular guest on “Kirk & Callahan,” cut his interview on Monday short saying the comment was “disappointing” to hear.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. My daughter, or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.”

WEEI released a statement saying that Reimer has been suspended indefinitely.

However, ESPN reports that Brady doesn’t want Reimer to be fired.

“I didn’t hear too much about it. I didn’t get into it much,” Brady says. “I certainly hope the guy is not fired.I just know everybody is real protective of their kids. I never stayed away from criticism. I understand that criticism is part of sports. But I certainly don’t think that my children or anybody else’s children deserve to be in that. And that’s what I said.”

Brady and the Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4.

