Peppermint makes history as first trans woman to create a principal role on Broadway

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season nine alum Peppermint has been cast in the new musical “Head Over Heels,” making her the first openly transgender woman to originate a principal role on Broadway.

“Head Over Heels” is based on the Elizabethan comedy “The Arcadia,” and will feature music from the all-female band The Go-Go’s known for their hits “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “Vacation.”

Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan, Tom Alan Robbins, Alexandra Socha, and Rachel York will also star. Michael Mayer, known for “Hedwig and the Angry Itch,” will direct and Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the musical’s producers.

Peppermint, whose exact role in the musical is still under wraps, announced the big news on social media tweeting, “I’m Head Over Heels.”

She is the second “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant to appear on Broadway. Milan (Dwayne Cooper) has appeared in “Motown” and “Hairspray.” Openly transgender performer Justin Vivian Bond also graced the Broadway stage before Peppermint with a performance in “Kiki & Herb: Alive.”

“Head Over Heels” premieres in San Francisco in April before taking on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre on July 26.

