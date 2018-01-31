Megan Mullally didn’t know Ellen DeGeneres was gay when they first met

Megan Mullally didn’t know Ellen DeGeneres was gay despite the comedian living with multiple female “roommates” over the years.

Mullally appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and revealed she and DeGeneres lived a block away from each other 30 years ago.

She recalls DeGeneres having one roommate “called Janet, or something” and said she remembers the two had a dog together.

“Well isn’t that caring and sharing,” Mullally remembers thinking.

“And then, as the years went on, you had a lot of really lovely roommates, and I thought, ‘Gosh, Ellen just gets along so well with people. People are just drawn to her like a magnet,'” Mullally continued. “I have a terrible time finding a roommate and Ellen’s finding them just like that.”

Mullally says she recalls DeGeneres and her girlfriend “cracking up” that she didn’t know they were a couple.

“Really, you didn’t realize I was gay?” DeGeneres asks.

“I did not, no,” Mullally says.

