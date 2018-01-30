Gay teen film ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ wins top honor at Sundance

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” earned the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

The coming-of-age dramedy is based on the novel of the same name by Emily M. Danforth. Set in 1993, the film stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a teen whose evangelical aunt forces her into gay conversion camp after she is caught in a sexual encounter with the prom queen.

The film also stars Sasha Lane, Emily Skeggs, Jennifer Ehle and John Gallagher Jr.

Mortez, who has two older gay brothers and has been vocal about her support for the LGBT community, explained the importance of the film in her acceptance speech.

“On behalf of the entire ‘Cameron Post’ team we want to dedicate this to the LGBTQ survivors of sexual conversion therapy. We just wanted to make this movie to shine a light on to the fact that it is only illegal in nine states out of the 50 states in this country to practice sexual conversion therapy,” Mortez says.

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” currently has no distributor or release date.

Photo via Instagram