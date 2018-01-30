Gay Mormon who made headlines for marrying a woman announces divorce

Josh Weed, a Mormon who made headlines for his blog post explaining that he was in a happy marriage with his wife Lolly despite being a gay man, is now getting divorced.

Josh and Lolly, who started as childhood friends, have been married for ten years and have four daughters together. In 2012, Josh claimed in a blog post their marriage worked even though he wasn’t straight.

“I am gay, I am Mormon, I am married to a woman,” Josh wrote in the post that has since been deleted. “I am happy every single day. My life is filled with joy. I have a wonderful sex life. All of these things are true whether your mind allows you to believe them or not.”

Josh says he knew he was gay since he was a child and came out to Lolly when he was 16. They decided to get married in their Mormon faith. The post also claimed that they shared a “robust” sex life even though Josh isn’t attracted to women.

Now the Weeds have announced their divorce and explained they had a change of heart. Josh attributes it to a friend who called his sexual orientation “beautiful.” When Josh told Lolly, she surprised him by agreeing he wasn’t just a “broken straight person” but he was “as God intended you to be.”

“We were best friends, but he never desired me, he never adored me, he never longed for me. People who read our previous post might be confused because we mention having a robust sex life. That was true. We put forth a lot of effort and were “mechanically” good at sex—and it did help us to feel intimate, and for a time that closeness did help us to feel content in our sex life—but I don’t remember him ever looking at me with passion in his eyes,” Lolly writes in a post about their relationship.

Josh and Lolly also apologized to the LGBT community for the damage their original story may have caused.

“We got to know many, many people. We heard their stories. We met children, youths as young as 13 years old, so heartbroken by what they were feeling and what they were being told by their faith community—kids with no hope for love in the future if they wanted to be acceptable to their church and family,” they write. “Young bright faces who were being told not to love who they fell in love with, looking up to us as some kind of beacon of hope. Our understanding of this issue changed with every person we met, with every single story we heard.”

