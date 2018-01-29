Transgender student denied unrestricted locker room access

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — A judge has denied a suburban Chicago transgender student’s request for an injunction that would grant her unrestricted access to the girls’ locker room at her high school.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports a Cook County judge denied the request on Thursday from Palatine High School student Nova Maday.

She’d asked for the injunction to lift the school district’s requirement that she use a private changing area inside the girls’ locker room.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois is representing the 18-year-old student. ACLU officials say they’re disappointed and consulting with Maday about how to move forward.

Superintendent Daniel Cates has said transgender students who requested use of the locker room of their identified gender have been offered such access. The ACLU says Maday has had to change for gym class in private areas away from the girls’ locker room against her wishes.

Image from Palatine High School website