Mom calls gay bar for advice after son comes out

A mother decided to reach out to a gay bar for advice after her son came out to her as gay.

Bartender Kara Coley, who works at Sipps in Gulfport, Mississippi, recounted the conversation she had with a woman who called the bar while Coley was working her shift.

After the woman confirmed with Coley she had called a gay bar, the woman asks “Are you gay?”

When Coley says she is, the woman explains that her son just came out to her as gay and she needed some advice.

“Well I think that you should just make sure he knows that you love and accept, wait do you accept it?” Coley asks.

“Well umm yes if that’s what he wants,” the woman replies.

“You should definitely let him know that you love and accept him! I think everything will be ok from there,” Coley advises.

Coley posted the exchange on Facebook and noted that this was the first time that had happened to her in 17 years of bartending in gay bars.

Read the full exchange below.

Image from Sipps Facebook