LGBTQ support center in Altamonte Springs front for gay sex club

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. | An LGBTQ support center going by the name of Club 1000 was actually a place where gay men could go to pay for sex, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The business, which is listed by the name TA Support Group LLC and operated from an Altamonte Springs strip mall on State Road 436, was raided by police Jan. 12 after a two-week, undercover investigation.

Police found pornography playing on televisions, as well as private rooms and glory holes at the location. Police arrested a receptionist and a customer who was engaging in a lewd act.

Police became suspicious of the business after seeing posts on Craigslist from men searching for sex at the business’s location.

“This business was soliciting males for lewd and lascivious activity,” Evelyn Estevez of the Altamonte Springs Police Department said to WFTV. “Through that investigation, they learned that the business was actually in Altamonte Springs and they were able to go inside and witness some of the activity that was going on.”

Undercover officers paid an initial membership fee of $15 to join the club and stated that members would be charged a $5 monthly fee after that. Police found a notebook at the reception desk titled “Plan B” which had steps to follow if an “inspector” showed up including turning on all the lights, moving all chairs into the “open area of playground” and hiding DVDs in with the cleaning supplies.

Club 1000 has been shut down. The individual who owns the business has currently not been charged.