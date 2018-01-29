Gay-friendly church in North Carolina suffers more vandalism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A gay-friendly church in North Carolina’s largest city has been vandalized again.

Media outlets reported that officials with Wedgewood Church in Charlotte said the front doors were spray-painted with a misspelled, derogatory phrase late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Co-pastor Chris Ayers said it is the seventh time the church has been targeted by vandals.

The front doors at the church are painted to look like a big rainbow flag. Ayers says Wedgewood has a congregation of about 80 people and he says about half are lesbian, gay, transgender or bisexual.

He says police told him it would be hard to find those responsible for the spray-painting.

Ayers says the church will re-paint an updated version of the rainbow flag, featuring black and brown stripes representing LGBTQ people of color.

Image from Wedgewood Church Facebook