‘Call Me By Your Name’ director says sequel will tackle AIDS crisis

“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagino is already planning future sequels to follow the critically acclaimed film.

Guadagino told the Hollywood Reporter he hopes to turn Elio and Oliver’s love story into a “Before Sunrise” type series. The book version of the story set the scene in 1987 in the thick of the AIDS epidemic. Guadagino moved the film to 1983 and says he wants Elio and Oliver’s story to explore the crisis.

He envisions the sequel opening with Elio watching the French film “Once More” in a theater, the “first French movie to deal with AIDS,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“The novel has 40 pages at the end that goes through the next 20 years of the lives of Elio and Oliver, so there is some sort of indication through the intention of author Andre Aciman that the story can continue,” Guadagnino says. “In my opinion, ‘Call Me’ can be the first chapter of the chronicles of the life of these people that we met in this movie, and if the first one is a story of coming of age and becoming a young man, maybe the next chapter will be, what is the position of the young man in the world, what does he want — and what is left a few years later of such an emotional punch that made him who he is?”